Yes, Val Chmerkovskiy is back on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after recovering from COVID

As promised, Val Chmerkovskiy is back on “Dancing with the Stars” this week. The pro missed last week’s Halloween Night after testing positive for COVID-19 but vowed to be back for ’90s Night — and he is. Both he and the show confirmed his return over the weekend on Instagram.

“HE’S BACK! Very happy to say that @valentin is healthy and has returned to rehearsals. He will be in the #DWTS ballroom Monday with @gabby.windey for #90sNight. 👏🏼 #DWTS,” read a post on the show’s official page, along with two photos of Chmerkovskiy and Gabbey Windey in rehearsals.

SEE ’90s Night on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ includes relay dances, special guests and a double elimination

Alan Bersten filled in for Chmerkovskiy last week, and he and Windey earned a 38 for their Argentine tango. They also scored a 33 as part of Team Wicked in the team dance. “The good thing is that Gabby knows it, Gabby’s ready, and Alan’s going to do a great job. You guys are going to vote us through, so I’ll be back next week,” Chmerkovskiy said in his announcement of his positive COVID test.

For ’90s Night, Chmerkovskiy and Windey will perform a samba to Ricky Martin‘s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and will face off against Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas in the salsa relay to a live performance of “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” by Kid ‘n Play. The episode will also include a double eliminaiton.

Chmerkovskiy was the second pro this season to be sidelined by COVID, but he luckily only missed one week. Daniella Karagach had to sit out two weeks earlier this season as her partner Joseph Baena performed with troupe member Alexis Warr.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

