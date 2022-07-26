Venice Film Festival lineup features numerous potential awards contenders

Grab ahold of your gondolas, the Venice Film Festival has unveiled its lineup.

While Oscar winners can have their origin anywhere (see last year’s “CODA,” which debuted not just at Sundance, but a “virtual” Sundance), recent years have shown that Venice, which kicks off on August 31, is the proper starting gun for awards season. Here are 10 debuts that have a good shot at staying in the conversation for a while:

“The Banshees of Inisherin”—Martin McDonagh’s first movie since “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” stars Brendon Gleason, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon. It’s based on one of his plays, the third chapter in the “Aran” series, which includes “The Cripple of Inishmaan” and “The Lieutenant of Inishmore.” This is the first time he’s adapted one of his stage pieces for film. Searchlight is distributing.

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”—One of Netflix’s big bets for this year’s awards season, this is believed to be Alejandro González Iñárritu’s memoir film, in Spanish, shot in Mexico, with Dharius Khondji as cinematographer. Make comparisons to “Roma” as you will.

“Blonde”—Guaranteed to draw discussion, Ana De Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in an NC-17 adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s novel. It’s the first narrative feature from New Zealand-Australian director Andrew Dominik since “Killing Them Softly” a decade ago, a movie which got an “F” on Cinemascore. (It was actually kinda good, but that’s beside the point.) Netflix has this one, too.

“Bones and All”—A road-trip horror-romance/1980s period piece from Luca Guadagnino, starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russel. Indeed, there will be memes aplenty should internet boyfriend Chalamet don a Members Only jacket. Based on a popular YA novel by Camille DeAngelis, and with a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, it boasts a humongous supporting cast including Francesca Scorsese, and could be a huge win for United Artists.

“Don’t Worry Darling”—Olivia Wilde’s “Stepford Wives”-ish update boasts a tremendous cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine among others. This one is showing out-of-competition, and Warner Bros. is releasing in late September.

“The Eternal Daughter”—With her two-part memoir “The Souvenir” complete, Joanna Hogg is back with Tilda Swinton for what is described as a “mystery-drama.” The film was shot in Wales, apparently “in secret” during the COVID lockdowns. A24 has distribution.

“The Master Gardener”—Paul Schrader’s recent “The Card Counter” didn’t actually have much card counting in it, so don’t get your hopes up about seeing too much soil here. Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell, and Esai Morales star in this modern film noir, which currently has no major distributor in the U.S. For some reason, this is out-of-competition at Venice.

“No Bears”—Iranian director Jafar Panahi hasn’t exactly had a major hit in North America, but his current incarceration (alongside other Iranian artists) will certainly bring his latest some extra attention.

“TÁR”—The first feature from director Todd Field since 2006’s “Little Children,” this stars Cate Blanchett as an orchestra conductor. Its teaser trailer, which aped Godfrey Regggio’s “Visitors” but added CG smoke, is quite a stunner. Focus Features has this one.

“White Noise”—Long considered unfilmable, Noah Baumbach has sunk his teeth into Don DeLilo’s vexing, paranoid novel that ought to hit differently in a post-COVID age. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star as the parents of a family in a sleepy college town overwhelmed by an “airborne toxic incident.” This upcoming Netflix release boasts the opening night slot at the festival.

And that’s just 10. There’s more, lots more, including TV series stuff from Nicolas Winding Refn and Lars von Trier (the latter wraps up his eerie hospital-based series “The Kingdom”), Ti West’s “X” prequel “Pearl” (that was quick!), something new from octogenarian Walter Hill, plus “A Couple,” a new feature from 92-year-old legend Frederick Wiseman.

The full lineup of the various categories is here.

