Ventriloquist Jack Williams (‘America’s Got Talent’) does hilarious impersonations of Simon Cowell, Barack Obama [WATCH]

The Qualifiers 4 episode of “America’s Got Talent” aired Tuesday, August 30 on NBC with 11 acts performing live on the big stage. One of those acts was ventriloquist Jack Williams. A year ago he was working a retail job and struggling to pay his rent, which is when he decided to go on social media. After hitting it big online, the comedian gained the confidence he needed to audition for “AGT” with his puppet named Foster. However, his new “best friend” Dale came with him to the live show. Do you think Jack did enough to make it to the finals? Watch the “AGT” video above.

This time around, Foster sat on the edge of the stage and boiled in jealousy as Jack and Dale performed together. Eventually, Jack put Dale in a box and grabbed Foster, who got revenge on his human by stealing his voice. Foster replaced Jack’s voice with those of celebrities like Simon Cowell and Barack Obama, which got big laughs from the crowd.

At the conclusion of the act, Simon gave the ventriloquist a standing ovation and praised his growth in the competition. However, the other three panelists were mostly mixed in their reviews. Here is what the “AGT” judges had to say about Jack Williams’ live show performance:

Howie Mandel: “You know Jack, you’re very good … you seem to be pretty slick [in front of a live audience]. I don’t think it’s as original as I would like to see and it doesn’t blow me away. And maybe it’s because even in your package you mentioned the lady we had on last week [Celia Munoz], and that blew me away and I’m setting a standard for myself. I wasn’t blown away, but I think you’re really good and hopefully America loves you and it’s up to them to vote. You’re lucky I’m not voting.”

Heidi Klum: “I have to say, I’m happy that you introduced the voices of Simon and Obama, because for me it was a little bit hard to differentiate your voices and your two friends. Like, to me the voices sounded too similar. So I like that you added two extra other voices in there.”

Sofia Vergara: “I thought you were great. I loved it. I thought that it was challenging for you to do this and to have the two different puppets was amazing. I loved it. I think that was a lot of fun.”

Simon Cowell: “Jack, I liked your audition, I didn’t love it. Tonight I think you got better than your audition, genuinely. I think it was really clever. I think the way you staged everything it was funny. People love this kind of act. I think for me this has been the best act by a mile tonight.”

