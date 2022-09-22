Better Call Emmy: Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn reunite on new series for Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn may have lost her first Emmy bid for the final season of “Better Call Saul” but she could well be back in the hunt next year. Our sister site Deadline is reporting that she is reuniting with that show’s creator, Vince Gilligan for his new drama that has just landed a two-season commitment from Apple TV+.

As Nellie Andreeva notes, “the new series is said to be set in our world while putting a tweak on it, bending reality and focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way. Thought-provoking but not a morality tale, the series also is expected to carry the signature Gilligan tone that infuses drama with humor.”

Gilligan has won four of his whopping 22 Emmy bids, picking up a pair as a producer of the crime drama “Breaking Bad” in 2013 and 2014 and two more for short form series — “Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training” (2017) and “Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler” (2020) — which served as companion pieces to “Saul.”

The latter of those showcased Seehorn, who was shockingly overlooked by the TV academy until the sixth and final season of this acclaimed legal drama. To celebrate her rookie Emmy bid, she joined us for a lively conversation with three other newcomers: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Desi Lydic (“The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic Foxplains”). Watch that video to see Seehorn explain why she chose “Hit and Run” as her Emmy episode submission.

