Time’s up for Vinny Guadagnino on ‘Dancing with the Stars’? Odds say he’s a goner on ‘Halloween Night’

Despite low judges’ scores, Vinny Guadagnino has glided safely through the competition this season on “Dancing with the Stars” on the strength of viewer votes. He’s the people’s champion, as Derek Hough described him, but according to the combined predictions of “DWTS” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, the people are going to have a change of heart on “Halloween Night.”

As of this writing Guadagnino leads our elimination predictions with 9/5 odds of being sent home. This is despite the fact that he has yet to be in the bottom two. But that was also true of country singer Jessie James Decker: she’d never been in jeopardy until “Michael Buble Night,” and just like that she was eliminated. With the competition quickly narrowing down the field, a low-scoring celeb will need more and more ardent support from fans to keep them from falling off the pace.

But Guadagnino may very well have that support. Ranked a close second in our elimination predictions with 13/5 odds is actor Trevor Donovan, who has been in the bottom two twice already and has been saved by the judges twice. That indicates that he’s struggling to build a fan base on the show. He might need sky-high judges scores as a buffer against potentially low voter turnout if he’s going to avoid another night on the chopping block. And if he does end up in the bottom two again, would the judges be inclined to save him a third time? Make or update your own predictions here before tonight’s show.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.