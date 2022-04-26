Viola Davis responds to online snark over ‘The First Lady’: ‘Critics absolutely serve no purpose’

Viola Davis already knows that she’s good. The actress has an Oscar (and three additional nominations), an Emmy, two Tonys, and three Drama Desk awards. So if some are coming in with criticism for her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the new Showtime series “The First Lady,” she’s not letting it get to her.

“Critics absolutely serve no purpose,” she said in an interview with the BBC’s “Today” show. “I’m not saying that to be nasty,” she added. “They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth’. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you.”

Davis said it is “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work,” while acknowledging that criticism is an “occupational hazard” in her line of work. “Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance,” she concluded.

It is a little unclear if she was referring to “professional” critics who write for established outlets, or simply people reacting on social media looking for likes and engagement.

Reviews of the new series have not been too hot—it rests at 50 on Metacritic and at 43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes—but Davis herself has gotten some good notices.

USA Today wrote that “Davis’ performance is perhaps the most eerily accurate … [she] masters [Obama’s] voice, the pursing of her lips and even her gait seems familiar as she walks through the halls of the East Wing.” The Guardian, in a pan of the show, at least recognized “the uncanniness” of Davis’s impersonation. TIME magazine, also pretty mixed on the series, noted that Davis “masters Michelle’s speech patterns and mannerisms.”

But this has not been the reaction online. Davis’s performance has been dubbed “offensive” and “insulting” by some home viewers. One social media user, suggesting that director Susanne Bier “needed to serve time for making Viola do the duck face so much in the show,” is fairly indicative of the negative reaction. “It’s so cringey and distracting,” another said.

“The First Lady,” which will ultimately have 10 episodes, is an anthology drama that also stars Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. O.T. Fagbenle, Dakota Fanning, Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, Kate Mulgrew, and Jackie Earle Haley round out the cast. Davis is currently ranked third in the Gold Derby combined odds for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

