VMA predictions 2022: Who will win the nail-biter genre categories?

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are taking place on August 28, so let’s take a look at some of the genre categories to see who’s likely to win one or two moon persons at the end of the month.

Best Pop

As per usual, Best Pop is stacked with hits. However, as big as Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers” and Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” are, there’s one hit here that will likely give them a run for their money: Harry Styles‘s “As It Was.” The song is one of two nominated to reach number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 (the other is “About Damn Time”) and is the longest running number-one hit of the year, spending 10 weeks on top. The music video for the song is also acclaimed, and is nominated for a couple technical awards as well. And on top of all of that, Styles’s fan base is massive and will definitely want to give him a VMA of his own after past trophies with One Direction.

Best Hip-Hop

This category is tricky. On one hand, if it comes down to the success of the songs, it’ll be a battle between Latto‘s “Big Energy” and Future, Drake and Tems‘s “Wait For U.” However, since the VMAs are fan-voted, you shouldn’t count out Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby. As such, their collab “Do We Have A Problem?” could be the dark horse in this race that many people underestimate. I’ll actually go with “Problem” as my prediction here to spice things up; Minaj is also releasing a new, highly anticipated song soon and is going to receive the Video Vanguard Award as well, which could easily help.

Best R&B

This is one of those cases where the same video would likely win if it were chosen by a panel or by fans. Normani and Cardi B‘s “Wild Side” is just a masterclass, creative and visually stunning, as well as including some top notch choreography. The song is also arguably the biggest hit of the lineup, which always helps get those votes from casual, non-fandom voters. As for possible upsets, there’s The Weeknd, who is obviously the highest-profile crossover star of the lineup and whose “Out of Time” has solid streams. There’s also “No Love” by Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA, which could also pose a threat to Normani getting her second VMA in this category.

Best K-Pop

Any K-Pop category with BTS in it is pretty much a guaranteed win for the group, so they are surely the front-runners here. However, Lisa from Blackpink had a pretty big year, and her “Lalisa” might’ve made a bit more noise than BTS’s “Yet to Come.” If anyone were to upset, it could very well be her. Don’t count out Seventeen either as they’ve been getting a lot of hype recently because of their newest record “Face the Sun.” That said, BTS have never lost this, so they’re still the very likely winners.

Best Latin

Bad Bunny‘s “Tití Me Preguntó” is a top-10 hit in the US and the biggest hit nominated here. Similarly, Karol G and Becky G‘s “Mamiii” is a top-20 hit and probably the second most successful song in this lineup. However, with such a monumental fan base as well as the hit factor going on for her, Anitta could very well be the one to pick up this moon person for “Envolver.”

