VMA predictions 2022: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Lizzo will win big according to our official odds

The MTV Video Music Awards are on Sunday night, August 28, broadcasting live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. But who will win when moon person trophies are handed out? Scroll down for our complete racetrack odds in 15 categories, which are based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

We’re betting on Taylor Swift to go three-for-three in the categories we’re forecasting: Video of the Year, Best Long Form Video, and Best Direction, all for the short film she directed to accompany her 10-minute extended version of “All Too Well.” If we’re right about the top category, Swift would make history as the first artist ever to win Video of the Year three times. She previously prevailed for “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “You Need to Calm Down.” Goodness knows she’s used to historic three-peats. At the Grammys she’s the only woman with three Album of the Year titles (for “Fearless,” “1989,” and “Folklore“). And if she wins the directing prize, she’ll be only the second female director to win twice, following Valerie Faris.

But we’re expecting fan-voters to spread the wealth, so Swift will have plenty of company in the winner’s circle. Harry Styles is favored to prevail twice: Artist of the Year and Best Pop Video for “As It Was.” Also with two wins predicted is Lizzo: Song of the Year and Video for Good, both for her chart-topping hit “About Damn Time.” And breakthrough rapper Latto is anticipated to take home double prizes for Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop Video for “Big Energy.” See who else we’re betting on in our official VMA predictions below. And make sure you enter or update your predictions here before winners are announced this weekend.

SEERed Hot Chili Peppers to receive 2nd annual Global Icon Award at VMAs

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” — 5/1

Harry Styles, “As It Was” — 11/2

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” — 6/1

Doja Cat, “Woman” — 13/2

Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy” — 13/2

Olivia Rodrigo, “Brutal” — 13/2

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers” — 7/1

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles — 9/2

Bad Bunny — 11/2

Drake — 6/1

Lil Nas X — 13/2

Lizzo — 13/2

Ed Sheeran — 13/2

Jack Harlow — 7/1

BEST NEW ARTIST

Latto — 7/2

Baby Keem — 9/2

Seventeen — 5/1

Dove Cameron — 11/2

Maneskin — 6/1

Gayle — 7/1

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lizzo, “About Damn Time” — 37/10

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Stay” — 4/1

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 5/1

Adele, “Easy on Me” — 11/2

Doja Cat, “Woman” — 13/2

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart” — 7/1

BEST COLLABORATION

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Stay” — 5/1

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” — 11/2

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa , “Sweetest Pie” — 6/1

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart” — 6/1

Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy” — 13/2

Post Malone and The Weeknd, “One Right Now” — 7/1

Rosalia feat. The Weeknd, “La Fama” — 7/1

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Latto, “Big Energy” — 7/2

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?” — 4/1

Kendrick Lamar, “N95” — 9/2

Future feat. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U” — 11/2

Eminem and Snoop Dogg, “From the D 2 the LBC” — 13/2

Pusha T, “Diet Coke” — 15/2

BEST LATIN VIDEO

Bad Bunny, “Titi Me Pregunto” — 10/3

Becky G and Karol G, “Mamiii” — 4/1

Anitta, “Envolver” — 9/2

Farruko, “Pepas” — 6/1

J Balvin and Skrillex, “In Da Getto” — 13/2

Daddy Yankee, “Remix” — 15/2

BEST POP VIDEO

Harry Styles, “As It Was” — 10/3

Doja Cat, “Woman” — 4/1

Lizzo, “About Damn Time” — 5/1

Olivia Rodrigo, “Traitor” — 6/1

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 13/2

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers” — 15/2

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young” — 82/25

Jack White, “Taking Me Back” — 4/1

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer” — 5/1

Muse, “Won’t Stand Down” — 11/2

Shinedown, “Planet Zero” — 13/2

Three Days Grace, “So Called Life” — 15/2

BEST ALTERNATIVE VIDEO

Machine Gun Kelly feat. Willow, “Emo Girl” — 5/1

Imagine Dragons and JID, “Enemy” — 11/2

Panic! at the Disco, “Viva Las Vengeance” — 6/1

Maneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave” — 6/1

Twenty One Pilots, “Saturday” — 13/2

Willow and Avril Lavigne feat. Travis Barker, “Grow” — 13/2

Avril Lavigne feat. Blackbear, “Love it When You Hate Me” — 7/1

BEST R&B VIDEO

Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side” — 69/20

Chloe, “Have Mercy” — 4/1

The Weeknd, “Out of Time” — 9/2

Summer Walker and SZA, “No Love” — 11/2

H.E.R., “For Anyone” — 13/2

Alicia Keys, “City of Gods (Part II)” — 7/1

BEST K-POP VIDEO

BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” — 16/5

Stray Kids, “Maniac” — 9/2

Seventeen, “Hot” — 5/1

Lisa, “Lalisa” — 11/2

Twice, “The Feels” — 13/2

Itzy, “Loco” — 15/2

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Lizzo, “About Damn Time” — 31/10

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5” — 19/5

Latto, “Pussy” — 9/2

Rina Sawayama, “This Hell” — 9/2

Stromae, “Fils De Joie” — 9/2

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” — 82/25

Olivia Rodrigo, “Driving Home 2 U” — 4/1

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” — 5/1

Foo Fighters, “Studio 666” — 6/1

Kacey Musgraves, “Star-Crossed” — 13/2

Madonna, “Madame X” — 7/1

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” — 82/25

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties” — 9/2

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” — 5/1

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 11/2

Harry Styles, “As It Was” — 6/1

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers” — 15/2

Be sure to make your MTV Video Music Award predictions so that music executives and top name stars can see how they’re faring in our odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until the weekend of the awards. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. And join in the fierce debate over the VMAs taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.