VMA predictions: Taylor Swift vs. Harry Styles vs. Lil Nas X in top categories?

The 2022 VMAs will be held on August 28, honoring the best visuals in music from the past year. With competition ranging from Lizzo to Harry Styles to Justin Bieber, let’s take a look at who’s likely to collect some hardware in the big categories.

Video of the Year

In my opinion, this will be between three videos: Harry Styles’s “As It Was,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.” The first has the advantage of being the biggest hit of the year as well as the longest running number-one out of the lineup (10 weeks in the top spot), not to mention the fact that Styles has a lot of fans.

However, “Industry Baby” is a very showy music video with its prison setting and nude shower scene, and MTV loves when music videos cause controversy. The video also picked up six nominations, the most of the night. Nas has won this category before too, taking the award last year for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

Finally, there’s Swift, who has a massive fan base and has won this category twice before for “Bad Blood” and “You Need to Calm Down.” “All Too Well” is also the most elevated video here, being its own short film. Right now, I’m leaning towards Swift in this category, especially since Nas already won last year. However, it is not an open-and-shut case at all.

Song of the Year

This is one of those cases where the front-runner might seem almost too easy. When it comes to fan-voted awards, Bieber is always one to look out for. So his nominated hit “Stay” with The Kid LAROI, which is the biggest hit in the lineup, will likely walk away with this award. If not them, the next best bet is either Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” or Adele’s “Easy On Me.” While the latter spent more weeks atop the charts (10 weeks), Lizzo’s song is more recent and might benefit from being in hot rotation right now.

Artist of the Year

This is a tricky one. On one hand, if you go by numbers, Latin superstar Bad Bunny is the biggest artist of the year with the massive success of his album “Un Verano Sin Ti.” However, since the VMAs are fan-voted, one has to wonder if Bunny has enough fans who actually vote for these awards since they’re a mostly English-appealing award show and Bad Bunny has never even won his genre category, Best Latin.

Another possibility is Styles, who has had a banner year with the success of “Harry’s House” and its singles “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking,” plus his big fan base. As the top nominee of the season, one can also not count out Lil Nas X, who won Video of the Year last year as well. Finally, there’s Lizzo, who might benefit from being the only woman nominated in this lineup (I am personally wondering where Doja Cat is). I’ll go with Styles here, as he checks the most boxes.

Best Collaboration

It’s hard to bet against “Stay” here, being not only the biggest hit in the lineup but also by two artists with large fan bases. However, the VMAs often split up the awards for some categories, so there’s room for an upset. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” is probably the dark horse in that case, being the most nominated video of the year and a massive hit as well. The song will also benefit from the popularity of both Lil Nas X and Harlow, both nominated for Artist of the Year. I’ll go with Nas and Harlow, but don’t be shocked to see “Stay” take it.

Best Longform Video

Let’s be real, there is one and only one reason why MTV decided to bring this category back: Taylor Swift. Her short film for “All Too Well” was a major event in the music industry this past year, and MTV wants to honor her with this category. This is pretty much the same scenario as when they brought back this category for the purpose of honoring Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” in 2016. As such, Taylor is a sure bet to take this one, with her closest competitor perhaps being Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driving Home 2 U.” But don’t overthink it, this is Swift’s to lose.

