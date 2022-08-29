VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Harry Styles were biggest winners at MTV Video Music Awards

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Sunday night, August 28, and they spread the wealth to several artists. But of course the most coveted award of all is Video of the Year, which went to Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well.” Swift thereby sets a new record for the most victories for any artist in that category. She previously won for “Bad Blood” and “You Need to Calm Down,” which makes this number-three. Check out the complete list of VMA winners here.

Swift also claimed Best Long Form Video and Best Direction for her work on “All Too Well,” her 15-minute short film that accompanied her 10-minute extended version of the song. But she wasn’t the only artist to collect multiple moonperson trophies. Jack Harlow actually won more times overall. The young rapper, who also emceed the VMAs telecast with Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J, won Song of Summer for his own “First Class” and three more prizes for “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X: Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects.

Tying Swift with three trophies was Harry Styles. He prevailed twice for his chart-topper “As It Was”: Best Pop Video and Best Cinematography. His third victory was in a new social category voted on in MTV’s Instagram Stories: Album of the Year for “Harry’s House.” Then there’s Bad Bunny: while he only collected one moonperson (and inexplicably has still never won Best Latin), it was another big one: Artist of the Year, a first for a predominantly Spanish-language musician. What did you think of the winners? Were you surprised by Taylor Swift’s historic victories or Harlow’s armful of trophies?

