VMAs: Harry Styles trying to hold off Bad Bunny for Artist of the Year

Former One Direction favorite Harry Styles is looking for his first real solo coronation at the MTV Video Music Awards this year as he contends in multiple categories. He’s the front-runner to win a couple of big ones, according to the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users. That includes Artist of the Year, where he’s the heavy favorite to prevail for the very first time. If he can hold off Bad Bunny.

As of this writing Styles gets leading odds of 9/2. Among those betting on his victory are all of Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round, 20 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s VMAs, and 20 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ VMA predictions.

He benefits from a new album, “Harry’s House,” that had the biggest week for any album in 2022 based on sales and streams. And his single “As It Was,” whose video is the front-runner for Video of the Year, spent 10 weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, making it arguably the year’s biggest hit. Since this award is decided by fans, those are pretty good signs of popularity.

But Bad Bunny ranks close behind with 11/2 odds. Two of our Top 24 Users are predicting him, as are three of our All-Stars. On the popularity front he gives styles more than a run for his money. After 15 weeks on the Billboard 200 his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” has yet to drop out of the top two, and it achieved six-figure album unit totals in 14 of those weeks. Those are remarkable stats for any album let alone a Spanish-language album.

That said, neither Styles nor Bad Bunny has a strong track record at the VMAs. Though Styles won multiple times with One Direction he has yet to take home a fan-voted award as a solo artist. And Bad Bunny’s only VMA win to date was Song of the Summer in 2018 as a featured artist on Cardi B‘s “I Like It.” Do you agree with our odds that this will be the year one of them changes his fortunes?

