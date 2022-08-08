VMAs 2022: Nicki Minaj to receive MTV Video Vanguard Award

MTV has announced that Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award for her career contributions to music and music videos at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to air on Sunday night, August 28, at 8:00pm Eastern and Pacific. She will also perform live at the VMAs.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said a statement from Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.'”

The Video Vanguard Award is presented to artists for their body of work in music videos. It has previously gone to artists ranging from The Beatles to Madonna to Beyonce. The honorary prize was last presented in 2019 when Missy Elliott got the nod. In-between Vanguards, Lady Gaga was given a special Tricon Award in 2020 and Foo Fighters received the Global Icon Award in 2021.

Minaj has already won five VMAs competitively. She claimed Best Hip-Hop Video for “Super Bass” (2011), “Anaconda” (2015), and “Chun-Li” (2018). She also took home Best Female Video for “Starships” (2012) and Best Power Anthem for “Hot Girl Summer” with Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign (2019). Minaj has another nomination this year: Best Hip-Hop Video for “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby. So she could win twice on VMA night.

What do you think of the VMAs choice of Nicki Minaj for the Video Vanguard Award?

Be sure to make your MTV Video Music Award predictions so that music executives and top name stars can see how they’re faring in our odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until the weekend of the awards. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. And join in the fierce debate over the VMAs taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.