Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive 2nd annual Global Icon Award at VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards already announced their Video Vanguard Award recipient, but on August 19 the network revealed another honorary prize winner for the VMAs. Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and perform in celebration of the honor.

This is only the second time the Global Icon Award has been presented at the VMAs. They were previously handed out at the MTV Europe Music Awards where they were awarded to Bon Jovi (2010), Queen (2011), Whitney Houston (2012), Eminem (2013), Ozzy Osbourne (2014), Duran Duran (as the Video Visionary Award, 2015), Green Day (2016), U2 (2017), Janet Jackson (2018), and Liam Gallagher (as the Rock Icon Award, 2019). Then in 2021 MTV presented the award at the VMAs and bestowed it upon another veteran rock band, Foo Fighters.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have won seven competitive VMAs over the course of their careers thus far: Best Art Direction (“Give it Away,” 1992), Breakthrough Video (“Give It Away,” 1992), Viewer’s Choice (“Under the Bridge,” 1992), Best Artist Website (1999), Best Art Direction for a second time (“Californication,” 2000), Best Direction (“Californication,” 2000), and Best Art Direction for a third time (“Dani California,” 2006). They even won the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, making them a rare act to claim both honorary titles. Janet Jackson, Duran Duran, and Bon Jovi also doubled up.

The VMAs also nominated Red Hot Chili Peppers this year for a competitive award: Best Rock Video for “Black Summer.” It’s their first nomination in 16 years, and we rank them third with 5/1 odds of winning based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users. We’re betting that the front-runner to win is actually last year’s Globe Icon recipient, Foo Fighters. But perhaps absence has made fans’ hearts grow fonder for the Chili Peppers and they’ll be able to pull out another victory.

Be sure to make your MTV Video Music Award predictions so that music executives and top name stars can see how they’re faring in our odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until the weekend of the awards. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. And join in the fierce debate over the VMAs taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.