VMAs announce social category nominees including BTS, Blackpink, Beyonce …

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations are now complete. On August 19, with just over a week to go before the ceremony takes place on Sunday, August 28, the awards announced nominees in three VMAs social categories that will be decided by fans through MTV’s Instagram Story between Monday, August 22, and the night of the show. Below, see who made the cut for Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Album of the Year and how to vote in each category. Who do you think deserves to win?

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Beginning Monday, August 22 at 11AM ET, fans can vote in bracket-style voting on @MTV’s Instagram Story through Thursday, August 25th.

BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Beginning Thursday, August 25 at 11AM ET, fans can vote via tap to vote on @MTV’s Instagram Story through Saturday, August 27th.

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”

Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

ROSALÍA – “BIZCOCHITO”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beginning Saturday, August 27 at 11AM ET, fans can vote via tap to vote @MTV’s Instagram Story through show.

Adele – “30”

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House”

