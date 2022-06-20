W. Kamau Bell on ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’: ‘The survivors trusted me with their stories’

Before it aired on Showtime, the four-part “We Need to Talk About Cosby” was the talk of the Sundance Film Festival. “The title perfectly captures the tone, conveying the reluctance and unease felt by Bill Cosby’s longtime fans as accusations of sexual assault dismantled his legacy,” said CNN’s Brian Lowry. “In that sense, director W. Kamau Bell has made a four-part docuseries as much about what happens when heroes let you down as the man himself.”

The docuseries is chock-a-block filled with clips from Cosby’s near six decade career including his megahit 1984-92 NBC sitcom “The Cosby Show” where he became “America’s Dad” as the super cool pop Cliff Huxtable. There are also interviews with black comics, actors and writers on the series and several of the 60 women who have accused Cosby of being a sexual predator.

One of those, Lili Bernard, talked about Cosby during a Variety Zoom conversation that also included Bell and executive producer Katie A. King. “This documentary …has been the most meaningful and impactful in my life on a very personal level,” said Bernard. “As s black survivor of Bill Cosby, speaking out comes with an extra burden because we, as black women, are enculturated to protect the black male image. Society is invested in uplifting the black male image that is denigrated in the media. So, it’s against the status quo for the black community in general, to speak out against black male perpetrators. It saddens to me to say the demographic of people who have attack me and blamed me the most are black men. And so to have someone as brave, courageous, compassionate and respected come out to give credence to our voices in such a very objective way is just life changing.”

Last October, Bernard filed a lawsuit against Cosby alleging he drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990. She states in the lawsuit that she had met Cosby in July 1990 on the set of the series, and he asked if he could mentor her. Bernard, who did appear in an episode of the series in 1992 as a very pregnant woman, previously had accused Cosby of assault in 2015. Cosby was found guilty of in 2018 of three counts of aggravated indecent assault but was freed from prison last year because Pennsylvania’s highest court said his due process rights had been violated.

Bell, who is the star of the Emmy Award-winning CNN series “United Shades of America,” was worried the series would never see the light of day because “we were making this during the height of COVID and had to shut down. The thing that kept me going, as hard as it was for me, was thinking about the fact that Lili trusted me with her story. Eden Tirl trusted me with her story. Victoria Valentino, Patricia Steuer, other survivors in there, trusted me with their story and what a betrayal it would be to be like ‘Ah, it got too hard, we couldn’t finish it.’”

King added that “Cosby” was a complicated, tricky project because “we never wanted to stray too far in any sort of praise of Cosby, but we also didn’t want to leave out any of the good that he did. I also think the big objective was to delve into rape myths in a way that you don’t always see and get some perspective for people that maybe haven’t talked to survivors of sexual assault. We didn’t want to have short soundbites from the survivors and no context around that.

Bernard noted she never thought Cosby would face justice. “When people criticize us about why did we take so long [to accuse Cosby], there’s the element of healing from the trauma. It’s a very invasive kind of trauma. And then you’re contending with the fact that the person who committed sexual violence against you is a beloved worldwide celebrity. But on top of that, there’s the statute of limitations, which is very short. I thought there was nothing that could be done. What myself and a number of Cosby survivors did to transform our trauma into some kind of political power, into some kind of triumph was to organize, lobby and campaign to change laws. It’s like a healing balm.”

