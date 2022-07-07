W. Kamau Bell tackles wokeism, critical race theory in ‘United Shades of America’ premiere: ‘I’m the guy who has the race conversations’

Three-time Emmy winner W. Kamau Bell takes on a pair of political hot topics — wokeism and critical race theory — during the upcoming season premiere of CNN’s “United Shades of America.” The hourlong episode airs Sunday night at 10pm ET/PT and is sure to light the internet aflame with what it uncovers. “I don’t think I decided to [cover these topics], I think the country assigned it to me,” Bell told CNN anchor Ana Cabrera on Thursday, adding, “I’m the guy who has the race conversations.”

Bell, who was wearing a “Trans People Belong” T-shirt, agreed with the kids in his report that “I don’t feel like woke is a thing,” but that “the media, the GOP, the school boards have made a big thing about this idea of woke, which is just Black slang for ‘be educated.'” The dictionary describes woke simply as “alert to injustice in society, especially racism,” but it has been politicized in recent years, particularly on social media.

“I think there are forces in this country that want to create distractions and to divide us and separate us,” Bell explained. “For me, woke is no different than the War on Christmas, it’s just year-round. Ways in which we sort of figure out ways to divide people and separate people so that power can be accumulated, and often that comes as a way to target the Black community.”

Switching topics to critical race theory, which is the concept that racism is a reflection of our country’s legal, political and cultural institutions, Bell admitted, “I think it’s very simple. Do you want your kids to be educated about the history of this country and the present day of this country? [If so], you need to make sure that you are involved in your kid’s education and school, because the people who don’t want your kids to be educated are very involved.”

Bell’s theory for why these topics cause so many political arguments is that he believes Americans are taught from an early age that their country is “always the hero.” However, “If you tell an honest history of America, America is not always the hero, it’s often not the hero. And I think that for many people, that’s controversial because that scares them,” he concluded.

The stand-up comedian has three Emmy Awards on his mantel for Best Unstructured Reality Program for producing “United Shades of America” (2017-19). He was also nominated twice in the Best Reality Host category for hosting the program. The informative TV show debuted on CNN in 2016.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?