How to watch the Emmy nominations announcement live

Soon, months of awards campaigning and positioning will pay off for a lucky few actors, writers, directors, producers, and other television artisans. The 74th annual Emmy Award nominations are set to be announced on Tuesday, July 12 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT. Here’s how to watch the 2022 Emmy nominations online.

The 74th annual Emmy Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 12, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT. This year’s Emmy nominees will be announced by Emmy Award winners J.B. Smoove and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress Melissa Fumero. To watch the Emmy nominations this year, simply head to YouTube and watch the live stream of the nominations via the Television Academy page.

In addition to YouTube, the Emmy Award nominations will stream online via the Emmys site at https://www.emmys.com/nominations.

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The 2022 Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT. This year’s ceremony will air on NBC and stream for the first time ever on Peacock. No host has been chosen yet for this year’s ceremony.

Who will get nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards?

Favorites for nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards include “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks” in comedy series, “Succession” and “Squid Game” in drama series, and “Dopesick” and “The White Lotus” in limited series. There are more than 100 Emmy Award categories. Head to the Gold Derby combined odds and predictions page to see expert and user picks in the top 25 categories.

