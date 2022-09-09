How to watch the Emmys live

The 2022 Emmy Awards are finally here. With the annual primetime event set to air on linear television via NBC – where the NFL dominates Sunday night – the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12. This year’s competition is one of the most hotly contested in years, with multiple series battling for Best Comedy and all four drama acting races coming down to the wire. With the potential for such surprising results, the 2022 Emmy Awards are the closest thing to Must See TV this month – and that’s before accounting for the fact that “Saturday Night Live” favorite and Emmy Award-winner Kenan Thompson is set to host. Ahead, how to watch the 2022 Emmys online.

How to watch the Emmys 2022?

In addition to airing on broadcast television via NBC, the 2022 Emmys are also available online via the NBC live streaming site. To watch online, head to https://www.nbc.com/live and then sign in with a cable television provider. In addition to the NBC website, the 2022 Emmy Awards are streaming on Peacock. The streaming platform offers a reduced rate for new subscribers ($1.99/month for 12 months) and has numerous movies and shows available for customers, including the new “Jurassic World” film as well as Emmy-nominated shows such as “Angelyne.” To sign up and for more information on how to watch the Emmys on Peacock, head here.

What channel are the Emmys on in 2022?

This year’s Emmy Awards air on NBC. To find your local station, head here.

Are the Emmys streaming on YouTube?

The Emmys are streaming on YouTube TV for subscribers of the platform only. Otherwise, the Emmys 2022 broadcast is not available as a regular live stream on YouTube.

Are the Emmys on television?

Yes, of course. The Emmys are on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, September 12.

What day are the Emmys this year?

The 2022 Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 12.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions