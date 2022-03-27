How to watch the Oscars

The 94th Oscars have finally arrived. On Sunday, March 27, 2022, the Academy Awards will crown 2021’s best film work with a lavish ceremony featuring three emcees and the potential for a historic Best Picture outcome. With Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” and Apple TV+’s “CODA” vying for the top prize, it’s all but assured Best Picture will go to a streaming service for the first time in the Oscars’ 94-year history. There are other historic firsts at play too in the Best Picture race: “CODA” would be the first movie to win Best Picture without nominations for Best Director and Best Editing in 87 years and also count as the first movie starring numerous deaf actors to take the top award.

All that intrigue means the 2022 Oscars should be a must-watch for film fans, even as the ceremony has been besieged by controversy surrounding its production. Earlier this year, ABC and the academy revealed the results from eight categories – including Best Editing and Best Score – would be announced in the hour before the televised ceremony. The shift was met with strong backlash from numerous industry power players like James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion, and Guillermo del Toro. The academy’s decision to also devote a portion of the ceremony to social media campaigns “#OscarsFanFavorite” and “#OscarsCheerMoment” was also widely mocked. (During the show, “winners” of both hashtag campaigns will be announced, ostensibly a ploy to get blockbuster hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to play a part in the broadcast. Whether “Spider-Man: No Way Home” wins, however, is up for debate, as the hashtag was swarmed by fans of Camila Cabello, Johnny Depp, and Zack Snyder, among others.)

But even with those missteps, the Oscars are still likely to produce some genuinely rousing moments – especially if everything goes to plan and actors Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose win in their respective categories.

The 2022 Oscars air via linear television on ABC. Ahead here’s everything to know about how to watch the 2022 Oscar awards online.

How to watch the Oscars

The 2022 Oscars are available to watch across a number of platforms, including on ABC affiliates around the country. The 2021 Oscars live stream can also be found online at ABC.com and through the ABC app. Cable TV subscribers are able to watch via their set-top boxes; those who have cut the cord and don’t have a cable television subscription can watch through a number of providers, including Roku. Further information on how to watch the 2022 Oscars can be found on the Oscars website.

How to watch the Oscars without cable

There are a number of ways for people without cable to watch the Oscars, including through Roku devices. Roku owners can watch the 2022 Oscars by going to The Roku Channel and looking for the ABC Live channel. The Oscars are also available live via Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

How to watch the Oscars without TV

For those who don’t have a television and want to watch on their computer devices, the Oscars are available online at ABC.com (provided the viewer signs in with a cable TV provider account).

Are the Oscars on Netflix?

No, the Oscars are not streaming on Netflix. But Netflix does have a number of nominees available on its platform, including Best Picture contenders “The Power of the Dog” and “Don’t Look Up.”

What channel are the Oscars on?

The Oscars air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Before the ceremony begins, ABC will also broadcast a pre-show. In a twist on the usual ceremonial red carpet, the Oscars will give out eight awards while stars are ostensibly walking into the venue. At least one nominee, Chastain, has said she will be in the auditorium during the pre-show awards announcements to support her Oscar-nominated makeup and hairstyling team on “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Who is hosting the Oscars this year?

For the first time in three years, the Oscars will have hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will split duties among themselves.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners through March 27



Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions