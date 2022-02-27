How to watch SAG Awards

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived. After last year’s truncated ceremony, which was pre-taped due to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic last winter, the 28th annual SAG Awards will once again take place live from Los Angeles with major celebrities and nominees in attendance at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Here’s how to watch the 2022 SAG Awards online and on television.

How to watch the SAG Awards

There are a number of ways to watch the 2022 SAG Awards online. As usual, the SAG Awards will air on linear television on both TNT and TBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Cable subscribers can watch the SAG Awards online at those network’s websites by using their cable provider login. The SAG Awards will also stream live online via Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, Sling, and other cord-cutter services. For the first time, the 2022 SAG Awards will also stream on HBO Max, although it won’t happen live. The ceremony will be available to the streaming service’s subscribers beginning Monday.

What time are the SAG Awards 2022?

The 2022 SAG Awards start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ceremony lasts for two hours.

Who is nominated for the SAG Awards 2022?

Here are the motion picture nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

JAVIER BARDEM / Desi Arnaz – “BEING THE RICARDOS”

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Phil Burbank – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

ANDREW GARFIELD / Jon – “TICK, TICK…BOOM!”

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams – “KING RICHARD”

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Macbeth – “THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker – “THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Leda – “THE LOST DAUGHTER”

LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani – “HOUSE OF GUCCI”

JENNIFER HUDSON / Aretha Franklin – “RESPECT”

NICOLE KIDMAN / Lucille Ball – “BEING THE RICARDOS”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

BEN AFFLECK / Uncle Charlie – “THE TENDER BAR”

BRADLEY COOPER / Jon Peters – “LICORICE PIZZA”

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi – “CODA”

JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci – “HOUSE OF GUCCI”

KODI SMIT-McPHEE / Peter Gordon – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma – “BELFAST”

CATE BLANCHETT / Dr. Lilith Ritter – “NIGHTMARE ALLEY”

ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita – “WEST SIDE STORY”

KIRSTEN DUNST / Rose Gordon – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

RUTH NEGGA / Clare – “PASSING”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BELFAST

CODA

DON’T LOOK UP

HOUSE OF GUCCI

KING RICHARD

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

BLACK WIDOW

DUNE

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

NO TIME TO DIE

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

Here are the television nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MURRAY BARTLETT / Armond – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

OSCAR ISAAC / Jonathan – “SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE”

MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix – “DOPESICK”

EWAN McGREGOR / Halston – “HALSTON”

EVAN PETERS / Det. Colin Zabel – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Aretha Franklin – “GENIUS: ARETHA”

MARGARET QUALLEY / Alex – “MAID”

JEAN SMART / Helen Fahey – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy – “SUCCESSION”

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy – “SUCCESSION”

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun – “SQUID GAME”

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy – “SUCCESSION”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok – “SQUID GAME”

ELISABETH MOSS / June Osborne/Offred – “THE HANDMAID’S TALE”

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy – “SUCCESSION”

REESE WITHERSPOON / Bradley Jackson – “THE MORNING SHOW”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent – “TED LASSO”

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

ELLE FANNING / Catherine – “THE GREAT”

SANDRA OH / Ji-Yoon Kim – “THE CHAIR”

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones – “TED LASSO”

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton – “TED LASSO”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

THE MORNING SHOW

SQUID GAME

SUCCESSION

YELLOWSTONE

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE GREAT

HACKS

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

TED LASSO

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

COBRA KAI

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

LOKI

MARE OF EASTTOWN

SQUID GAME

