How to watch the Golden Globes nominations announcement live

Hollywood’s biggest party is ready to open its doors once again. One year after the Golden Globes were left without a television home for the first time in decades, the ceremony will be back on NBC in early January to kick-start awards season. The 2023 Golden Globes take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. But before the 2023 Golden Globe Award winners are revealed, the nominees must be announced. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Golden Globes nominations announcement live and online.

How to watch the 2023 Golden Globes nominations

Nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, December 12, beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT. “Lopez vs. Lopez” stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez will reveal the 2023 nominees on NBC’s “Today” show, available to watch via linear television, online with a cable subscription, or through NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. To watch the 2023 Golden Globes nominations online, either login to the NBC website using your cable provider credentials or watch a stream of the nominations on the Golden Globes YouTube page.

When are the 2023 Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes ceremony takes place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The gala event will air on NBC with comedian and Emmy Award winner Jerrod Carmichael set as host.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions