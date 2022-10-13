Blood, bondage and booze: Watch the latest ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 teaser video

We’re less than a week away from the October 19 premiere of “American Horror Story” Season 11 and FX has released another spooky video teaser. This time around, the focus is on blood, bondage and booze — oh my! (Watch the 15-second clip above.) Scheduling note: this year the 10 episodes of “AHS” will be split over five weeks, with two episodes airing every Wednesday night on FX.

The official title for this season is “American Horror Story: New York City” and it’s the first to film entirely in the Big Apple. The cast list was announced last week and welcomes back several “AHS” alumni: Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Rebecca Dayan, Sandra Bernhard, Patti LuPone and Isaac Powell. Newbies to the franchise include Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Sis, Kyle Beltran and Kal Penn.

The video teaser promises this will be “a season like no other” as it ends on a shot of an alcoholic drink being drugged with what appears to be blood. You can also catch quick glimpses of club-goers dressed up in bondage, a skull with metal spikes and people being filmed while engaging in sex. Yep, sounds like “American Horror Story” to me!

The season premiere is written by co-creators Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and directed by John J. Gray. Previously FX promoted “AHS: NYC” as one where “mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city.” Meanwhile, “a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.”

Last year, “American Horror Story” split up its 10th season into two separate stories: “Red Tide” (which focused on vampire-like monsters) and “Death Valley” (which told the tale of aliens in the 1950s and today). However, FX Chairman John Landgraf promises that “New York City” will be “one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories.”