How to watch 2023 Grammy nominations announcement live

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will announce their official nominees on Tuesday, November 15, at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern. But how do you watch the announcement? It’s quite simple. The event will stream live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels. You can make or update your Grammy predictions here in our predictions center to let us know who you think will make the cut for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Announcing the nominees will be Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and “CBS This Morning” anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson, along with a number of popular recording artists: Grammy-nominated country singer Jimmie Allen, Grammy-winning R&B star and the academy’s Los Angeles Chapter President Ledisi, Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi, EGOT champ John Legend, rocker Machine Gun Kelly, MusiCares Person of the Year honoree Smokey Robinson, and Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo.

These awards honor the best music released during the eligibility period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022. Voting for the nominations then took place October 13-23, in advance of the nominations announcement on November 15. There used to be nomination review committees that had the final say when it came to who will be nominated in most categories, but controversial omissions led the academy to scrap those and allow Recording Academy members to vote for the nominees directly.

Voting for the winners will be conducted December 14, 2022, to January 4, 2023, and then the live Grammys telecast is scheduled to be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, February 5.

