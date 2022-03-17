The Oscars will talk about ‘Bruno’ after all

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” won’t win an Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards, but the blockbuster song is set to play a key part in the ceremony regardless. The academy and ABC announced on Wednesday that the first-ever live performance of the “Encanto” track from Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda will take place during the 2022 Oscars.

That means “Encanto,” which is also nominated in the Best Animated Film and Best Score categories, would see two of its tracks performed live on the Oscars broadcast. “Dos Oruguitas” is nominated in the Best Original Song category and the expectation is that the original song nominees will factor in the Oscars live ceremony as well.

How did “Dos Oruguitas” end up as the Oscar nominee from “Encanto” and not “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the most successful Disney soundtrack song in 29 years? The latter track simply wasn’t submitted for consideration. Last year, when Disney and the “Encanto” filmmakers had to decide which songs to submit to the academy, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” wasn’t yet successful (the deadline was November 1, long before “Encanto” was released).

“I’m still proud of ‘Dos Oruguitas’ as the submission,” Miranda told Variety about the decision. “When those are the parameters, you have to pick the thing that best exemplifies the spirit of the movie, and it contains all of it inside this song – as opposed to a journey of a particular character. It’s the foundational story, but I’m not going to say it wasn’t hard [to choose].”

In addition to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the Oscars are expected to celebrate some legendary movie anniversaries, including the James Bond franchise (“Dr. No” was released 60 years ago) and “The Godfather” (the Best Picture winner arrived 50 years ago). Fans can also expect some cast reunions. While nothing has been officially announced on that front, the list of 2022 Oscars presenters does offer some clues. For instance, “White Men Can’t Jump” cast members Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes, and Rosie Perez have all been revealed as presenters (that comedy is 30 years old), as have “Pulp Fiction” favorites Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and Uma Thurman.

The 2022 Oscars take place on March 27 with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes as hosts.

