Watch Jared Leto’s latest transformation in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s ‘WeCrashed’

For his first television series since breaking out in the 1990s cult favorite show “My So-Called Life,” Jared Leto has undergone yet another transformation – affecting an Israeli accent and using facial prosthetics to play WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed.” The streaming platform debuted the limited series event’s first teaser trailer on Wednesday, showing off Leto’s high-wire performance.

“We only spoke to ‘Adam Neumann,’” co-showrunner Drew Crevello previously told Entertainment Weekly.

“My father’s Israeli, and he had no notes on the accent. I was like, ‘Okay, we’re good. We’re good,’” co-showrunner Lee Eisenberg added.

Based on the podcast of the same name, “WeCrashed” focuses on the meteoric rise of WeWork, which at one point was valued at $47 billion. But the work-share venture had a short-lived peak, and Neumann was forced out as CEO in 2019. The show, which stars fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway as Neumann’s wife, Rebekah, is one of Apple TV+’s most high profile series – with direction from John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love”).

“What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we’ve seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple,” Eisenberg said previously. “We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night.”

“WeCrashed” debuts on March 18 with three episodes. After that, weekly installments premiere Fridays through April 22. The show is yet another big swing from Leto, who has generated some of his biggest responses yet for “House of Gucci.” That film, which finds Leto donning a bald cap and facial prosthetics to play Paolo Gucci, has put Leto back into the awards conversation in the Best Supporting Actor category. Leto was a Screen Actors Guild Award nominee for the film and has remained a strong contender in the Oscar odds.

