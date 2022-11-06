‘Wednesday’: Netflix cast photos for Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones …

Get your snapping fingers ready! In the new TV show “Wednesday,” Netflix puts its own spin on the iconic character Wednesday Addams, a goth teen girl living in a supernatural world. The concept is based on the original “The Addams Family” cartoon first published in The New Yorker in 1938, which of course has been adapted through the decades into other media including television and film. Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton developed the new project for Netflix, which stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role as a high school student at Nevermore Academy.

The TV series boasts an enormous cast including Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Wednesday’s parents, Gomez and Morticia, plus Isaac Ordonez as her brother, Pugsley. Other notable players are Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Victor Dorobantu as Thing and George Burcea as Lurch. All eight episodes will debut on the streaming service on November 23, 2022. Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see all of the “Wednesday” Netflix cast photos.

“Wednesday” is already getting awards buzz ahead of its premiere later this month. According to Gold Derby’s Golden Globe predictions, the show is in sixth place to win both Best TV Comedy Series and Best TV Comedy Actress (Ortega). And because of the brand new categories for Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor and Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress, some of the featured players like Guzman, Zeta-Jones, Christina Ricci (as Marylin Thornhill) and Gwendoline Christie (as Larissa Weems) could also be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Ortega is perhaps best known for her roles in “Scream” (2022), “X” (2022), “The Fallout” (2021) and “The Babysitter” (2020). The 20-year-old actress won the 2022 MTV Movie + TV Award for “Scream” in the category of Most Frightened Performance. She also claimed a 2018 Imagen Foundation Award for “Stuck in the Middle” as Best Young Actor – Television.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions