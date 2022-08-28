‘Welcome to Wrexham’ reviews: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have ‘infectious charisma’ in new docuseries

On August 24, FX premiered “Welcome to Wrexham,” a documentary series that follows actors Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) as they navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. The docuseries tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club, the Red Dragons.

With a freshness rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the consensus reads, “Plunking two famous funnymen into the unpredictable journey of a sports documentary, Welcome to Wrexham is a calculated gamble that pays off.” But what are some of the top critics saying?

Max Covill of RogerEbert.com begins by explaining the premise of the docuseries, noting Reynolds and McElhenney “both have an infectious charisma that has made them such winning actors throughout their careers and it translates to this documentary splendidly.” Yet, it is the individuals of Wrexham that end up becoming the true stars. “This docuseries highlights an assortment of Wrexham athletes that have been with the floundering program for many years, proprietors of local businesses, and residents who bleed the colors of their football team through thick and thin.” Covill continues, “The very nature of this documentary creates more interest in Wrexham A.F.C. than they could ever hope to achieve otherwise; never mind the consistent promotion and influx of money that the partnership of McElhenney and Reynolds brings to the table.” In closing, “a happy ending isn’t guaranteed, but sometimes just the attempt to grab one is exciting enough.”

Tom Philip of AV Club starts off, “Despite obvious (and dull) comparisons to Ted Lasso from many corners, once the docuseries Welcome To Wrexham wraps its second episode, it’s clear this isn’t the real-life equivalent of the hyper-optimistic Apple TV+ hit.” That is due to the jeopardy of the real time situation. There is no predetermined happy ending and the show makes that abundantly clear. “While Wrexham is nowhere near the lofty heights of the Premier League and regularly televised matches, it’s a proud club and mainstay in U.K. football. In fact, it’s the third-oldest professional football team in the world.” The sheer history of the club alone makes one want to root for the success of the gambit. While the actors are technically the draw for the viewer, the team, supporters, and town are the true stars of the show. “And there’s one more main character who emerges: Humphrey Ker, a brilliant British comedian who guest starred on Sunny and writes for McElhenney’s Mythic Quest.” Ker essentially functions as our dynamic duo’s Yoda of football, or soccer depending where you are from geographically. “Welcome To Wrexham may, under cynical scrutiny, be viewed as a savvy PR move to lessen the risks McElhenney and Reynolds, who are credited as executive producers on this doc, have taken: If it all fails and we’ve got a bunch of footage of them caring, working, and furrowing their brows, then blowback is bound to be less intense if they cut their losses and pulled out.”

On What’s On Disney Plus, the unidentified reviewer begins with, “this series does a great job of explaining the basic things you need to know, with graphics popping up to explain things in a simple format.” And for that use of graphics, we the viewers are most thankful. “As with most sports, there are always diehard fans, so Wrexham isn’t any different, but this series is able to showcase this love and devotion to the sport, without being over the top.” As we see the dynamic duo become increasingly passionate about the club and the community’s anticipation continue to grow, it is near impossible not to get caught up in the excitement. In the end, it “is a story that’s still unfolding, and this is only the first chapter.” Buckle up!

