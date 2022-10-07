Critics are screaming over MCU’s monster special ‘Werewolf by Night’: It’s a ‘timeless piece of work’

On October 7, Disney+ brought another character from the Marvel Universe to the screen with “Warewolf by Night.” The latest MCU story to emerge on the streaming platform stars BAFTA nominee Gael Garcia Bernal in the titular role and was directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino. The action-packed special was instantly a hit with critics, holding a 92% freshness rating at Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing.

The critical consensus reads, “A spooky yarn told with taut economy, ‘Werewolf by Night’ is a standout Marvel entry that proves Michael Giacchino as atmospheric and skilled a director as he is a composer.”

Disney+ describes the special: “On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic–a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” So what exactly are critics saying?

Chris Evangelista of Slashfilm praises the special, singling out the plot and the performance of Harriet Sansom Harris as the most valuable player. “Giacchino hopes to invoke classic Universal monster movies, complete with black and white cinematography. The special is too modern-looking for that, but there are some fun tricks, like fake cigarette burns to signify reel changes. And there’s plenty of style, too, with the black and white cinematography lending the entire endeavor a moody, atmospheric vibe.” Overall, Evangelista is a fan of the special and even singles out Bernal as being noteworthy.

Kate Sánchez of But Why Tho? A Geek Community begins with the exciting “Werewolf by Night is beyond anything I thought could come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” Her enthusiasm over the special only increases from that point, always a good sign. She adds, “More than that though, Werewolf By Night is an absolutely timeless piece of work. It captures a bygone era while also working with modern elements as well.” In closing, “Werewolf By Night is perfection and there is no overstating that. For those in the audience who grew up on Universal and Hammer horror, this is for you. It’s the embodiment of a love for monsters that runs deep.”

Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting is equally as impressed stating, “The retro stylings and a pair of endearing leads successfully distract, at least for a while, from some of the more conventional MCU traits that prevent it from venturing too far into horror territory.” Despite the fact that the action is more modern than retro, “Bernal and Donnelly are instantly winsome, too.” Navarro adds, “Ultimately, this experimental Halloween special doesn’t push the horror as far as it could or should go, struggling to marry its inspiration to the MCU superhero format. Still, it’ll suffice as an entry point to horror and at least leaves you hoping to see more of Jack, his buddy Ted, and Elsa in the future.”

