Top 20 BAFTA snubs of movies, directors and screenwriters: ‘West Side Story,’ Steven Spielberg, Denis Villeneuve …

The 2022 BAFTA Awards nominations were full of surprises on the roster of contenders and even more shocking omissions. A new jury system decided the final contenders in many of the key categories, including Best Director. And with only five Best Picture nominees, there was no room for many of our leading Oscar contenders. Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest BAFTA Awards snubs in those top races plus the two screenplay categories. And check out both the full list of the BAFTA nominations list and the top 20 biggest BAFTA Awards snubs in acting.

NOT BEST PICTURE

Being The Ricardos

CODA

No Time To Die

The Lost Daughter

West Side Story

NOT BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Sian Heder, CODA

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

NOT BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The French Dispatch

Last Night in Soho

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

NOT BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Cyrano

Passing

The Tragedy of Macbeth

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

