Most shocking SAG Awards film nominations snubs: Kristen Stewart, ‘West Side Story’ ensemble ..

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 12. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (17 out of 25), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking snubs.

While all 160,000 or so SAG-AFTRA members decide the eventual award winners, the film nominees are first chosen by a much smaller, randomly-selected committee of 2,500. This year’s voters shook up the race by excluding Kristen Stewart, who is leading our Best Actress odds, for her turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

While the “The Power of the Dog” ensemble was overlooked, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee each secured an individual bid.

Likewise “West Side Story” was left out of the cast category but Ariana DeBose was singled out for her featured turn in Steven Spielberg‘s musical.

“Belfast” was able to secure a nomination for its ensemble, but both Ciaran Hinds and Jamie Dornan were left off of the Supporting Actor ballot.

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) and Marlee Matlin (“CODA”) were also predicted as nominees but both failed to make the Supporting Actress cut.

NOT BEST ENSEMBLE

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

NOT BEST ACTRESS

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

NOT BEST ACTOR

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Marlee Matlin, “CODA”

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

