‘West Side Story’ poised to make Oscars history

Exactly six decades ago, the 34th Oscars ceremony was dominated by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise’s “West Side Story,” which won 10 of its 11 races, including Best Picture; it lost the Adapted Screenplay prize to “Judgment at Nuremberg”). The classic Broadway musical has been adapted into a new film directed by Steven Spielberg. If Oscar history repeats itself, the two versions of “West Side Story” will be the only pair of Best Picture champs to have derived from the same source.

According to our odds, “West Side Story” ranks third in the Best Picture race behind only “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast.” Since 1930, a total of 48 musical films have contended for Best Picture and 10, including the original “West Side Story,” have triumphed. Take a scroll through our gallery to find out which other classic musicals won the top prize at the Academy Awards and how they fared in other categories.

