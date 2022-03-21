‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler says she wasn’t invited to the Oscars

“West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler is currently without a place at the 94th Oscars.

Zegler, who plays Maria in the Best Picture nominee and won Best Actress from the National Board of Review, wrote Sunday on Instagram that she was not invited to attend the 2022 Oscars this week.

In response to an Instagram commenter who had asked what she was planning to wear to the Academy Awards, Zegler revealed she wasn’t going to the show.

“I’m not invited,” she wrote, before later adding some more context. “I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.”

Zegler is currently in London in production on Disney’s live-action Snow White film where she plays the title character. She recently attended the BAFTA Awards and Critics Choice Awards. In that latter ceremony, she was a nominee in the Best Young Actor category but lost to “Belfast” kid star Jude Hill.

After Zegler’s comments went viral on Sunday, with numerous people condemning the academy’s apparent oversight, the actress urged her fans to “respect the process.”

“We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London),” she wrote, “and awards shows alike. Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone.”

Zegler is a breakout star from “West Side Story” and was selected by director Steven Spielberg from more than 30,000 other performers. The film received seven nominations including Best Picture, Director for Spielberg, Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, Sound, Production Design, Cinematography for Janusz Kaminski, and Costume Design for Paul Tazewell.

