‘Westworld’ canceled after four seasons by HBO

The recent fourth season of HBO’s science-fiction series “Westworld” is now the show’s last. As reported late Friday by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has canceled the ambitious drama from creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan after four seasons.

“Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers, and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey,” HBO said in a statement.

“Making ‘Westworld’ has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds,” Kilter Films, the production company run by Joy and Nolan added. “We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.”

“Westworld” debuted in 2016 and struck an immediate chord with viewers due to its inscrutable mystery and shocking twists. It was nominated for 54 Emmy Awards during its run, including Best Drama Supporting Actress for costar Thandiwe Newton. Other actors who received Emmy nominations for the show included Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, and Jeffrey Wright. The final season featured a lengthy arc from recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as well as a significant part for Emmy winner Aaron Paul (the “Breaking Bad” star joined “Westworld” in Season 3.)

Season 4 of “Westworld” came to an end in August and left things off on an ambiguous note that will now serve as its conclusion. That ending, however, was not how Joy and Nolan planned to finish things off. “We always planned for a fifth and final season,” Nolan said last month at New York Comic Con. “We are still in conversations with the network. We very much hope to make them.”

“Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet,” Joy said in August.

All episodes of “Westworld” are streaming on HBO Max.

