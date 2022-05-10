‘Westworld’ returns with mysterious Season 4 trailer

Two years after its Season 3 finale, HBO’s inscrutable science-fiction series “Westworld” is back. On Monday, HBO revealed a mysterious new trailer for the show ahead of its return on June 26.

Here’s the logline, which – in keeping with the tone of the series – is appropriately secretive: “A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

The trailer shows off the starry “Westworld” cast, including Evan Rache Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Aaron Paul. Additionally, Season 4 will feature Oscar-winning “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose in a guest role.

Last year, co-creator Lisa Joy told Deadline that fans could expect to see “some new worlds that I think are really fun” in the new run of episodes.

“Westworld” was created for television by Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies are Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV.

“Westworld” Season 4 will debut on June 26, 2022. The new season will consist of eight episodes.

