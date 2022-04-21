What’s New on Netflix in May 2022

This May, Netflix will release the first volume of “Stranger Things” Season 4, one of the streaming platform’s most popular and successful shows. It also plans to release “Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3,” a new comedy called “Senior Year” with Rebel Wilson, and much more.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix for May 2022.

New on Netflix on May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?, Season 6

Blippi Wonders, Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

New on Netflix on May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 4

40 Years Young (Netflix Original)

The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix Original)

El marginal, Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Original)

Summertime, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 5

Blood Sisters (Netflix Original)

Clark (Netflix Original)

The Pentaverate (Netflix Original)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, Season 1

Wild Babies (Netflix Original)

Along For The Ride

New on Netflix on May 6

Along for the Ride (Netflix Original)

Marmaduke (Netflix Original)

The Sound of Magic (Netflix Original)

Thar (Netflix Original)

The Takedown (Netflix Original)

Welcome to Eden (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 10

Outlander, Season 5

Workin’ Moms, Season 6 (Netflix Original)

42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Original)

Brotherhood, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Original)

Our Father (Netflix Original)

The Getaway King (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 12

Maverix (Netflix Original)

Savage Beauty (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 13

Bling Empire, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Original)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Original)

New Heights (Netflix Original)

Senior Year (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 14

Borrego

New on Netflix on May 15

PJ Masks, Season 4

New on Netflix on May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People, Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 17

The Future Diary, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 18

The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Original)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Original)

The Perfect Family (Netflix Original)

Toscana (Netflix Original)

Who Killed Sara?, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 19

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Original)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Original)

The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Original)

Insiders, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Original)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too (Netflix Original)

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots, Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 22

ONE PIECE

New on Netflix on May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Godspeed (Netflix Original)

Sea of Love (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 25

The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Larva Pendant (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil, Season 5 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 26

Insiders, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Original)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, Part 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 27

Stranger Things, Season 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Season 1

