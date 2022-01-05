When are the SAG Awards? Everything to know about the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations and ceremony

Members of the Screen Actors Guild will have a chance to put their imprimaturs on awards season’s acting races with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, February 22, and will bestow acting awards on last year’s best lead and supporting performances on film and television. Here’s everything to know about the 2022 SAG Awards, including when the nominations will be announced and how to watch the SAG Awards.

When are the SAG Awards nominations announced?

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations will be announced on Wednesday, January 12. The SAG Awards 2022 will nominate actors and actresses in 15 categories – including six on the film side and nine for television. Those categories include:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

How can I watch the SAG Awards nominations online?

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations will stream on YouTube via the SAG Awards official channels as well as the TNT and TBS pages.

Who is nominated for the 2022 SAG Awards?

No one yet since the nominations don’t arrive until January 12. But according to the Gold Derby odds, “Belfast,” “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” “King Richard,” and “Don’t Look Up” are favored to receive nominations in the best ensemble category. Kristen Stewart for “Spencer,” Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” and Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter” are favored to earn Best Actress nominations. Will Smith for “King Richard,” Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog,” Andrew Garfield for “tick, tick…boom!” and Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano” are favored to earn nominations for Best Actor. On the television side, the casts from “Succession,” “The Morning Show,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Squid Game,” and “Pose” are favored in the drama ensemble category, while “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Great,” and “What We Do In the Shadows” are tops in the comedy ensemble odds.

Who is the recipient of the SAG Awards lifetime achievement award this year?

Former SAG Award winner Helen Mirren will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony, making her the 57th performer to earn that honor in the ceremony’s 28-year history. In an announcement about Mirren’s award last year, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent. Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II. She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances. I’ve always felt a kinship with Helen. She’s the Queen of England and I’m the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I’m left-hander of the year. It’s uncanny. And, it is my deep, personal honor to be the first to congratulate Helen as the 57th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Bravo, my dear!”

“I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” said Mirren in her own statement. “Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”

When are the SAG Awards?

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on Sunday, February 22. The two-hour ceremony will air live on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to watch the SAG Awards?

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS and can be streamed online via those channels’ websites – although a cable provider login is required to watch live. The awards are also available to Hulu + Live subscribers and YouTube TV subscribers among other digital television platforms.