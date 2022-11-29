Watch the trailer for Jesse Eisenberg’s ‘When You Finish Saving The World’

On Tuesday, A24 released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming coming-of-age comedy-drama film “When You Finish Saving The World,” which sees Jesse Eisenberg stepping up to the director’s chair for the first time as a feature filmmaker. He also serves as the screenwriter on the film.

The film follows a high school student named Ziggy who performs original folk-rock songs for an adoring online fan base. This concept mystifies his formal and uptight mother, Evelyn, who runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse.

You can watch the trailer here:

It stars Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Alisha Boe, Jay O. Sanders, Billy Bryk, and Eleonore Hendricks. It was produced by Dave McCary, Emma Stone, and Ali Herting under the production banner Fruit Tree.

“When You Finish Saving The World” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2022, and is scheduled to be released in theaters by A24 on January 20, 2023.

