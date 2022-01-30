Which 23 entertainers need a Tony Award to become an EGOT?

Only 16 people have won the awards grand slam known as the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). They are (in chronological order of achievement) composer Richard Rodgers, actress Helen Hayes, actress Rita Moreno, actor John Gielgud, actress Audrey Hepburn, composer Marvin Hamlisch, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, writer/director/composer Mel Brooks, director Mike Nichols, actress Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin, composer Robert Lopez, singer and actor John Legend, composer Tim Rice, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and composer Alan Menken.

There are a total of 29 people who have won a combination of the Emmy, Oscar and Grammy without a Tony Award. The 23 living people are featured in this photo gallery because they could still achieve the EGOT. They are composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez, actress Julie Andrews, composer Burt Bacharach, composer Alan Bergman, actress Cher, composer and producer Common, composer Michael Giacchino, director and producer Alex Gibney, sound editor Alex Gibson, composer Ludwig Goransson, producer Brian Grazer, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, producer/director Ron Howard, actress and singer Jennifer Hudson, director James Moll, director and producer Morgan Neville, composer Randy Newman, composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, director/producer Martin Scorsese, actress Barbra Streisand, composer John Williams and actress Kate Winslet. Please note that Streisand received an honorary Tony but has never won in competition, a requirement to be considered an EGOT champion.

The six deceased people are composer John Addison, composer Marilyn Bergman, actor George Burns, composer Sid Ramin, actor Peter Ustinov and actor Robin Williams.

