‘White House Plumbers’ trailer: Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux star in HBO Watergate series

On Friday, HBO released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming political drama television miniseries “White House Plumbers,” created by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck. The series is based on the 2007 book “Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, and Life Lessons from the White House” by Egil and Matthew Krogh.

It follows Watergate masterminds and President Richard Nixon’s political operatives E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy who accidentally overturn the Presidency they were trying to protect.

You can watch the trailer here:

It stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Lena Headey, Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Yul Vazquez, David Krumholtz, Rich Sommer, Kim Coates, Liam James, Kathleen Turner, and Judy Greer.

“White House Plumbers” is scheduled to premiere on HBO in March 2023.

