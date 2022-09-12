2022 Emmys explained: Who won, who lost, who upset, and who made history? [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Monday night, September 12, during a live ceremony that broadcast on NBC. Awards were presented in 25 categories, including the top acting and program awards for dramas, comedies, and limited series. So who were the winners and what were the big takeaways? Scroll down for our minute-by-minute live recap of who won, who upset, and who made history, updated throughout the night.

HBO’s corporate drama “Succession” came into these awards with the most nominations for any program in any genre (25). That included 14 nominations for acting, more than any other series has ever received in a single year. It was followed by the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” with 20 nominations including Best Comedy Series, which it won last year. HBO’s limited series “The White Lotus” also had 20 nominations.

But these 25 awards were only a fraction of the total awards that were presented by the Television Academy. On the weekend of September 3 and September 4 the Creative Arts Awards took place with trophies handed out in 93 categories, honoring the best in variety, documentary, reality, and animated programming, plus the most outstanding behind the scenes crafts achievements. Those awards can be indicative of which shows have the most support overall.

Five programs came out of Creative Arts weekend with five wins apiece: the concert special “Adele: One Night Only,” the music documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” and scripted shows “Euphoria,” “Stranger Things,” and the aforementioned “White Lotus.” Notably, “Ted Lasso” was shut out of those preliminary awards while “Succession” won a sole trophy for its casting, but that might have been crucial as the casting awards often foretell which programs will win top series prizes.

So did “White Lotus” continue its winning streak? Did “Ted Lasso” make a comeback? And did “Succession” get on top for the second time after its Best Drama Series victory in 2020? Follow along below to find out.

