Noah Baumbach opened New York Film Festival with ‘White Noise,’ which taps into the ‘confusion’ and ‘fear’ of COVID [WATCH]

“The book had occupied a huge part of my consciousness from having read it when I was a teenager,” said writer-director Noah Baumbach about “White Noise,” his first film adapted from other material, in this case the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, which was considered to be un-filmable. He and his cast discussed the film with press and industry at the 2022 New York Film Festival on September 30 in advance of its premiere that night as the festival’s opening night selection. Watch the press conference above.

“White Noise” follows Professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), who teaches Hitler studies and is not-coincidentally preoccupied with death. He grapples with his mortality as his family tries to escape an airborne toxic event caused by an explosive train collision near their town. Suffice it to say that the panic, the peril, and the inability to breathe the air without fear of illness or death has modern resonance even though the novel was published back in 1985. “I casually started reading it again at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020, and so I found myself finishing it as the pandemic arrived,” Baumbach explained. “In finishing the book I felt like, well this represents how I feel right now — the confusion, the fear. It would have been true with or without the pandemic but that certainly put a finer point on it.”

The surreal, apocalyptic world of “White Noise” is unlike anything Baumbach has done. His work is typically grounded in reality, but here he’s working in an otherworldly style that “feels adjacent to our world but not exactly our world,” says actress Greta Gerwig, who plays Jack’s wife Babette, a woman experiencing an existential crisis of her own. “To the question of how do you make that psychologically real, it’s tricky. It’s not quite Brechtian. You have to inhabit it as a person, but it’s also operating at a different level.”

“White Noise” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, but Baumbach has an especially close relationship with the New York Film Festival. He’s a native New Yorker, and NYFF has screened a number of his films from his 1995 feature debut “Kicking and Screaming” to his 2019 Oscar-winning drama “Marriage Story.” But this was his first time opening his hometown fest. The film opens theatrically on November 25, and then it will begin streaming on Netflix on December 30, just in time to ring in a new year of existential dread.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?