Netflix debuts the full trailer for Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise [Watch]

Out of some persistent sense of large-scale ruin, we keep inventing hope.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming apocalyptic black comedy film “White Noise,” directed by Noah Baumbach. It’s Baumbach’s third feature with Netflix and first since finding Oscar attention with 2019’s “Marriage Story,” which landed Baumbach two nominations – Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. The film won an Oscar for Laura Dern in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Based on the book by Don DeLillo, “White Noise” is an ‘80s satire about a professor of Hitler studies (played by Adam Driver) whose life is thrown into chaos after a train crash causes an airborne toxic event that wreaks havoc for his family.

You can watch the trailer here:

It marks the fifth collaboration between Baumbach and star Driver, following “Frances Ha,” “While We’re Young,” “The Meyerowitz Stories,” and “Marriage Story.” The film also stars Greta Gerwig, Baumbach’s real-life partner with whom he’s collaborated numerous times before, including “Greenberg,” “Frances Ha,” and “Mistress America.” Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, and Jodie Turner-Smith also star.

“White Noise” also includes a new original song from LCD Soundsystem and an original score by Danny Elfman.

“White Noise” is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 25, 2022, before heading to streaming on Netflix on December 30, 2022.