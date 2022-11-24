Who deserves to win ‘Survivor 43’? Let your voice be heard! [POLL]

And then there were seven. “Survivor 43” is getting closer and closer to crowning its winner in the season finale, which is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14 on CBS. In the meantime, we want to hear from YOU on this all-important question: Who deserves to win “Survivor 43”? The Top 7 castaways have outwitted, outplayed and outlasted all of the others to make it this far, but which person are you rooting for to ultimately prevail? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice down in the comments section.

The Top 7 contestants are made up of two people from the old Vesi (Cody Assenmacher and Jesse Lopez), three from the old Baka (Mike Gabler, Owen Knight and Sami Layadi) and two from the old Coco (Cassidy Clark and Karla Cruz Godoy). Whoever wins the title will add a cool $1 million to their bank account and, perhaps more importantly, will join the iconic “Survivor” winners list.

The jury currently consists of just four players: Jeanine Zheng, James Jones, Ryan Medrano and Noelle Lambert, who was voted out this week. The pool of jurors will grow in the coming weeks to include a total of eight ex-castaways. They will then hear pitches from the Final 3 and make their decisions on who they think deserves to be the Sole Survivor of this 43rd installment.

Don’t forget, seven more contestants were voted out earlier in the game and returned home to their loved ones, so they won’t be a part of the finale. They are: Morriah Young, Justine Brennan, Nneka Ejere, Lindsay Carmine, Geo Bustamante, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott and Dwight Moore.

Here is the “Survivor 43” schedule for the remainder of the season:

Episode 11 (“Hiding in Plain Sight”) — November 30, 2022

Episode 12 (Title TBA) — December 7, 2022

Episode 13 (Season Finale) — December 14, 2022

