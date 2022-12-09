Who deserves to win ‘The Voice’ season 22? Let your voice be heard! [POLL]

“The Voice” will crown its Season 22 champion on Tuesday, December 13 after the Top 5 take their final bows on the Monday, December 12 performance episode. Coach Blake Shelton has three artists vying to bring him his record-extending ninth victory: bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. Rookie coach Camila Cabello has one artist at play with Morgan Myles while John Legend is looking for his second victory with Omar Jose Cardona. Gwen Stefani, who coached Carter Rubin to a Season 19 victory the last time she sat in the big red chair, failed to advance any artist to this cycle’s finale.

So which artist do YOU think deserves to win “The Voice” trophy and the $100,000 prize? Vote in our poll below.

In addition to crowning a new winner, the star-studded finale on December 13 will include performances from Kane Brown featuring Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and Season 21 champs Girl Named Tom. Each coach will also take the stage with their teams for group performances throughout the evening. Clarkson will reprise her role as an official coach for Season 23 alongside Shelton and first-timers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

