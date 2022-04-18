Who is Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’? Let’s examine clues of the 5 remaining costumes

Looky-loos who tuned into “The Masked Singer” Season 7 premiere last month expecting to see Rudy Giuliani were sorely disappointed. Despite reports that the former New York Mayor and personal attorney to President Donald Trump would be “unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant” in the first episode of the season, he still has yet to appear after two groups have taken the stage and eight celebrities have been revealed. Next up is Group C, aka the final group, which consists of Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny.

“Like most productions, the groups are not necessarily taped sequentially, so we don’t always know the order they will air,” a Fox rep recently told Newsweek. The outlet also learned that “Giuliani’s appearance has not been cut from the show’s schedule.” So then, of the five remaining costumes, who is Rudy Giuliani on “The Masked Singer”? Let’s examine the clues.

SEE When is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 finale? Fox announces May schedule

Of the Group C singers yet to take the stage, Team Bad’s Queen Cobra has already been confirmed to be a woman with a ssslender body shape (watch the video below), so we can easily eliminate her as being Giuliani. “You already know I’m charmed by music,” hisses the mature-sounding voice. “But just wait until you hear my beautiful scales.”



From the footage of Team Cuddly’s Baby Mammoth that has been revealed so far, we suspect a female singer is hiding underneath all of that pink fur. “I believe I can win that Golden Mask, I wooly, wooly do,” she sweetly declares (watch below). Fun fact: at four-and-a-half feet wide, this costume boasts the biggest head in “TMS” history. Yeah, we’re not getting Giuliani vibes from this one either.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 costumes, judges and host

Way back on February 21, Fox released a promo video of Team Cuddly’s Space Bunny performing “Jump in the Line (Shake Señora)” (watch below). The rabbit’s voice has a distinct reggae tone and flavor, which admittedly sounds nothing like Giuliani’s authentic New York accent. Could Giuliani be putting on a fake accent for the cameras? Sure. After all, he’s mocked accents before. But it’s unlikely.

Let’s move on to Team Good’s Prince, the crowned amphibian who appears to be full of energy, youth and vitality. Just look at the way he sprints across the stage at the 1:48 mark in the video below. There is no way Giuliani, age 77, is still that spry. The mystery celeb then belts out an ear-pleasing performance of “You’re All I Need to Get By” that is pitch-perfect — no lip syncing required! If Giuliani had a voice like this frog, he never would have needed to get into politics.

That only leaves one potential costume: Team Bad’s Jack in the Box. Try as we might, we cannot find a single second of official footage for this costume. Even in the video where Nick Cannon introduces the Bad team to the world, he fails to mention Jack in the Box in any way, shape or form. That leads us to only one possible conclusion: Fox is trying its hardest to keep Jack in the Box under wraps, for some reason. Below, see an official publicity shot from the upcoming April 20 episode of “The Masked Singer.” Could that be Rudy Giuliani under the creepy duck mask? We’ll all find out soon enough.