Who should host 2022 Emmys for NBC: Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Rock … ? [POLL]

The Television Academy recently announced that the 2022 Emmys will take place on September 12. The ceremony is airing on NBC this year, continuing the tradition of switching regularly between the Big Four networks (NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox). A master of ceremonies has yet to be named, so now’s the time to guess who might be tapped to host by Emmy producers — and to throw out some suggestions that may not be on their radar. Remember, NBC/Universal will most definitely choose someone from their own family, so that means folks like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden will not be options. Who should host the 2022 Emmys? Vote in our poll below.

The last time NBC aired the broadcast was in 2018, when the “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update duo of Michael Che and Colin Jost served as co-hosts. The guys received mixed reviews, with our own Tony Ruiz calling their monologue “charming, but safe.” “One has to wonder if the hosts were cautioned to avoid going for the jugular, which would have given the evening a much-needed edge,” Ruiz wrote. Should they return to the fold in 2022?

Several of Che and Jost’s “SNL” co-stars also make our host poll. Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are all big names in Hollywood right now, and could give the kudoscast a much-needed ratings boost. Whether they host as a group or solo, you know they’d bring the funny. In addition to appearing on “Saturday Night Live,” Thompson and McKinnon are also doing double-duty on NBC’s “Kenan” and Peacock’s “Joe vs. Carole,” respectively. And Davidson, aka Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend, would be a demo-friendly host whose every action would go viral.

Two Rocks appear in our poll below, but for vastly different reasons: Dwayne Johnson, formerly known as wrestler The Rock, and Chris Rock. Johnson is the star, narrator and producer of NBC’s “Young Rock,” which chronicles his early years in the lead-up to a potential presidential run in 2032. And Rock is the talk of the town after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars. The stand-up comedian and former “SNL” star has hosted the Oscars twice (2005 and 2016), but has yet to emcee the Emmy Awards. Now would be the perfect time.

NBC’s newest reality TV show is “American Song Contest,” which is based on the mega-hit “Eurovision Song Contest” from overseas. American co-hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg keep eyeballs glued to the screen with their fun sense of humor, positive energy and, yes, tantalizing flirtation. Fun fact: the last time a female/male duo hosted the Emmys was Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce in 1999, and they had must less chemistry than Clarkson and Snoop.

The current hosts for NBC’s late-night programs are Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”), Seth Meyers (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”) and Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”). While Fallon and Meyers have emceed the Emmys before, in 2010 and 2014, respectively, Ruffin would be a fresh new option for the network to consider. Before scoring her own program in 2020, she made history as the first Black woman ever to write for a late-night network talk show (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”).

And how could we forget Jane Lynch? Back in the “Glee” days she emceed the Emmys for Fox in 2011. And she remains the last female solo Emmy host to this day. Lynch is a five-time Emmy winner who currently hosts the NBC game show “The Weakest Link.” She also plays a recurring character on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel,” which returned this spring after a year-long Covid delay.

