Who SHOULD win ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3: Cynthia, Miesha or Todrick? [POLL]

And then there were three: Cynthia Bailey, Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall. Forget for a moment who WILL win “Celebrity Big Brother” Season 3 on Wednesday night, and instead tell us who you think SHOULD win. All three finalists have played their hearts out for the past month and now one is about to be crowned the winner of “CBB3” and take home the grand prize of $250,000. Who are you rooting for to join the winners list alongside past celeb champs Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

The game started with a “girls and gays” alliance between Todrick and Cynthia (along with future eliminees Shanna Moakler and Carson Kressley), but when Miesha won the first Head of Household competition, Todrick restructured his strategy and became Miesha’s ride-or-die partner. Together the power duo of Miesha and Todrick absolutely dominated the rest of the game, full stop.

Miesha won a total of three HOH comps and two Veto challenges, while Todrick won one of each. Cynthia, meanwhile, hasn’t prevailed in a single competition so far. But there’s still a chance for her to get on the board, as the final Head of Household comp will take place on finale night. That victor will secure their spot in the Final 2 and get to choose who joins them/who is eliminated.

Eleven houseguests originally entered the “BB” house, but the jury will only consist of eight people: Teddi Mellencamp, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kirkpatrick, Shanna, Carson, Lamar Odom, Todd Bridges, plus whoever gets evicted in third place. Host Julie Chen Moonves mentioned at the end of Monday’s double eviction that since Chris Kattan quit the game, he would not become a member of the jury. Thus, it’s up to America to cast the tie-breaking vote, if it comes down to it.

Speaking of viewers, they also have the power to reward a special prize of $25,000 to America’s Favorite Houseguest. In all, 10 players are eligible for this honor, with Chris Kattan again being the sole exception. See the list of past America’s Favorite Houseguest recipients. The one-hour finale of this third celebrity edition airs on CBS on Wednesday, February 23 at 8/7c.

