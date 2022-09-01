Who was most robbed on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Qualifiers 4? [POLL]

This week, the Qualifiers 4 round of “America’s Got Talent” was chock-full of shocking results. Of the 11 acts who performed on Tuesday night, only artificial intelligence act Metaphysic and stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield made it through to the finale. The other nine contestants were all eliminated on NBC’s long-running reality TV show. This marks the first week that a singer did not advance to the next round. Hmm, perhaps America is making a statement that they want to see more variety acts in the finale?

Who do YOU think was most robbed on “AGT” Qualifiers 4? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to defend your choice down in the comments section.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

“AGT” host Terry Crews started out the results show by informing these six acts that they were eliminated based on America’s overnight votes: a cappella group Acapop Kids, tap dancer Bayley Graham, metal singer Harper, magician/dancer Jannick Holste, singer Lee Collinson and stunt group The Lazy Generation.

That left just five contestants still in the competition: Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield, Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola, ventriloquist Jack Williams and opera singer/impressionist Merissa Beddows. Terry then revealed that Jack and Merissa had finished in fourth/fifth place.

Thus, the Top 3 acts of the week came down to Metaphysic, Mike and Lily. Since Golden Buzzers have had a good track record so far on the live shows, Heidi probably thought that Lily was safe for the finale. But she’d be wrong. Instead, America had voted to send through the artificial intelligence act and the stand-up comedian.

Next week on “Americas’ Got Talent,” the Qualifiers 5 round will take place with the last 11 semi-finalists appearing on the main stage. They are: singer Aubrey Burchell, knife-throwers Blade 2 Blade, comedian Jordan Conley, singer Kristen Cruz, pole dancer Kristy Sellars, dancer Max Ostler, dance group Mayyas, rapping magician Mervant Vera, yo-yo artist Shu Takada, boy band Travis Japan and acrobats urbancrew (Flyers of the South).

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.