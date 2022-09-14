Who are YOU rooting for to win ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17? [POLL]

Attention all “AGT” fans, we have officially arrived at finale week! Are you excited? The final 11 acts performed for America’s votes on Tuesday, September 13, and then the results will be unveiled by host Terry Crews on Wednesday, September 14. Of the 11 contestants still in the competition, who are YOU rooting for to win “America’s Got Talent” Season 17? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to defend your choice down in the comments section.

As always, the four “America’s Got Talent” judges — Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — will be on hand to give their critiques to the acts still in the running. But they have no say in who wins. Indeed, that power relies solely in the hands of the viewers voting at home.

Throughout the previous five weeks of live shows, America voted two acts per week through to the Grand Finale to create a Top 10. They were: saxophonist Avery Dixon (Terry’s Golden Buzzer), country singer Drake Milligan, country singing trio Chapel Hart (the group’s Golden Buzzer), magician Yu Hojin, pop singer Sara James (Simon’s Golden Buzzer), magician Nicolas RIBS, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic, stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield, Lebanese dance act Mayyas (Sofia’s Golden Buzzer) and pole dancer/animator Kristy Sellars.

During last week’s results show, each of the judges nominated one previously eliminated act who they thought deserved a finale spot. Simon chose chorale group Players Choir, Sofia chose Spanish ventriloquist Celia Munoz, Heidi chose her Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola, and Howie chose prop comedian Don McMillan. America voted to send Celia to the finale, so she became the 11th finalist and now has an equal shot of winning the show.

NBC has confirmed that several A-list celebrities will appear during the last show of the season to perform along with the finalists. Those names include Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Henry Winkler, “AGT” winner Shin Lim and finalists The Silhouettes.

As always, the ultimate winner of NBC’s reality TV show will receive a $1 million check and will headline “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” at the Luxor Casino. Several previous “AGT” winners and contestants already appear at the residency, including Dustin Tavella, Kodi Lee, Light Balance, Deadly Games, Duo Transcend, The Clairvoyants and Silhouettes.

The results episode airs live on NBC.