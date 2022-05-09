‘American Song Contest’ episode 8 recap: Who won the final? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Who won “American Song Contest” season 1? Only 10 acts made it through the qualifying rounds to compete in the final on May 9:

Alabama: Ni/Co singing “The Difference”

American Samoa’s Tenelle singing “Full Circle”

Colorado: Riker Lynch singing “Feel the Love”

Connecticut’s Michael Bolton singing “Beautiful World”

Kentucky: Jordan Smith singing “Sparrow”

North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks singing “Can’t Make You Love Me”

Oklahoma: AleXa singing “Wonderland”

Tennessee’s Tyler Braden singing “Seventeen”

Texas’s Grant Knoche singing “Mr. Independent”

Washington: Allen Stone singing “A Bit of Both”



Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host this reality series modelled on the Eurovision Song Contest. This round-robin tournament featured representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories and the District of Columbia, all of whom were hoping to be the ones that perform the best original song in America.

Follow along with our “American Song Contest” finale recap below to find out who won.

8:00 p.m. – Kelly opened the show with a dynamic performance of her own “Whole Lotta Woman” before passing the spotlight to Snoop, who sang his “Who I Am (What’s My Name).” They then confirmed that the contest’s final outcome will be decided tonight through a live tabulation of America’s votes.

8:07 p.m. – The first finalist to take the stage was Connecticut’s Michael Bolton. The well-established, Grammy-winning artist has gone far in this contest thanks to his longtime fans, who gave him a boost after he finished fifth in the first week’s jury ranking. After reflecting on his early days as a songwriter for KISS and Cher, he mused about the foremost importance of “the song” and the universal human need for warmth and compassion.

8:17 p.m. – Next came Chloe Fredericks of North Dakota, who needs home voters to come through for her again after being saved twice by them from low jury placements. She brought her highest level of energy to her final performance of her scorned lover anthem and elicited high praise from Snoop, who noted the song as one that “got better every time.”

8:26 p.m. – Grant Knoche was shown conversing with fellow Texan Kelly about their home state’s variety beyond country music before launching into another high-octane presentation of “Mr. Independent.” His unconcealed confidence, as well as the fact that he changed his outfit back to a more song-appropriate black one, made this performance his most impressive one yet.

8:35 p.m. – Next up were the only remaining non-solo act, Ni/Co. The Alabama couple (consisting of Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones) reflected on their shared journey and the “loving, open-armed acceptance” they have received from their fans before pouring their hearts out in another rendition of “The Difference.” It’s clear that the support they’ve gotten has impacted their collective nerve, since they’ve never exuded more passion than they did tonight.

8:44 p.m. – 2015 “The Voice” champion Jordan Smith verified his intention to bring home his second TV contest win before his last performance of “Sparrow.” The Kentuckian has remained a formidable contender since coming out on top in week two, and his lyrically and sonically strong song resonated just as well as ever with tonight’s audience.

